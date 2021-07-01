Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CRH (NYSE:CRH) to Sell

CRH (NYSE:CRH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CRH plc manufactures cement, concrete products, aggregates, roofing, instulation and other building materials. Through its subsidiaries, the Company operates in Ireland, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CRH. Morgan Stanley lowered CRH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.03.

CRH stock opened at $50.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. CRH has a 1-year low of $33.57 and a 1-year high of $53.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.65.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter worth about $79,027,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,270,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,163,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,668,000 after buying an additional 668,258 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CRH by 39.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,333,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,642,000 after buying an additional 374,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in CRH during the first quarter worth $13,565,000. 4.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

