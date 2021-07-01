Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) to Hold

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary CrossFirst Bank, provides personal banking, wealth management, loans, savings accounts, leasing, retirement plans, investment management and insurance services to businesses. It operates primarily in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas. CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th.

NASDAQ:CFB traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.21. 95,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.63. The firm has a market cap of $732.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.39. CrossFirst Bankshares has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $15.67.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $45.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.34 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 4.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 343.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 9,606 shares during the period. 47.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

