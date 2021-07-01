Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) to Hold

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schneider Electric SA offers integrated solutions across multiple market segments energy and infrastructure, industrial processes, building automation, and data centers or networks, as well as in residential applications. The Company is focused on making energy safe, reliable, and efficient. Its power management systems offers high density metering, energy tariff optimization, power quality mitigation, local LV/MV protection & control, intelligent power & motor control, renewable energy conversion and electric vehicle recharging. Its process and machine management system offers general machines control, packaging control and material handling control and hoisting control. Its IT / server room management systems offer rack systems, uninterruptible power supply, cooling control and surveillance. It also has building management systems and security management systems. Schneider Electric SA is headquartered in Rueil Malmaison, France. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on SBGSY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schneider Electric S.E. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of SBGSY stock opened at $31.59 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.97. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52 week low of $21.51 and a 52 week high of $33.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

