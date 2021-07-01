Zacks Investment Research Lowers Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) to Hold

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banner Corporation is a bank holding company operating two commercial banks in five Western states through a network of branches offering a full range of deposit services and business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. “

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on Banner from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Banner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR traded up $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $54.68. 3,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,020. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.23. Banner has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $60.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. Banner had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $141.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.53 million. On average, analysts expect that Banner will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Peter Conner sold 900 shares of Banner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $52,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,467.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,032,000. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Banner by 165.1% in the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 289,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,457,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Banner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,893,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Banner by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 274,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,807,000 after acquiring an additional 71,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Banner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,734,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

