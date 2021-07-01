Zacks Investment Research Lowers Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) to Hold

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a utility company engaged in natural gas distribution and transmission, propane distribution and marketing, advanced information services and other related businesses.Chesapeake’s three natural gas distribution divisions serve residential, commercial and industrial customers in southern Delaware, Maryland’s Eastern Shore and Florida. The Company’s natural gas transmission subsidiary operates an interstate pipeline system that transports gas from various points in Pennsylvania to Delaware and Maryland distribution divisions. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CPK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

CPK stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $122.09. 62,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,265. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Chesapeake Utilities has a twelve month low of $72.89 and a twelve month high of $124.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.47.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $191.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 11.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPK. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 10,060.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

