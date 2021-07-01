Zacks Investment Research Lowers Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) to Hold

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TWIN DISC, INC. designs, manufactures and sells heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include: hydraulic torque converters; power-shift transmissions; marine transmissions and surface drives; universal joints; gas turbine starting drives; power take-offs and reduction gears; industrial clutches; fluid couplings and control systems. Principal markets are: construction equipment, industrial equipment, government, marine, energy and natural resources and agriculture. “

TWIN opened at $14.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 1.57. Twin Disc has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $57.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.70 million. Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that Twin Disc will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 22.2% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 840,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after purchasing an additional 152,866 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twin Disc in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,350,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 222,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 71.1% in the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 84,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 35,288 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 10.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

