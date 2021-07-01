Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) to “Hold”

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Donegal Group Inc. is a regional property-casualty insurance holding company doing business in Mid-Atlantic and Southern states through its insurance subsidiaries: Atlantic States Insurance Company, Southern Heritage Insurance Company, Southern Insurance Company of Virginia, Delaware Atlantic Insurance Company, Pioneer Insurance Company, Ohio and Pioneer Insurance Company, New York. “

NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $14.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $449.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.07. Donegal Group has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $16.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Donegal Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $195.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Donegal Group will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.22 per share, with a total value of $3,044,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,542,692 shares in the company, valued at $160,459,772.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin Michael Sr Kraft, Sr. sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $28,721.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,407.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,230 shares of company stock worth $1,023,878. 10.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Donegal Group during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Donegal Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 241,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Donegal Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $560,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Donegal Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in Donegal Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 28,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

