Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) to Buy

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $87.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.17% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Triumph Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company with a diversified line of community banking, commercial finance and asset management activities. It serves its local communities through its two wholly owned bank subsidiaries, Triumph Savings Bank, SSB and Triumph Community Bank, N.A. These operations include a full suite of lending and depository products and services focused on meeting the needs of its customers in its community banking markets. It serves a broad national customer base through its commercial finance brands, which include discount factoring through Triumph Business Capital, equipment lending and general asset based lending through Triumph Commercial Finance, healthcare asset based lending through Triumph Healthcare Finance, commercial insurance through Triumph Insurance Group, institutional asset management services through Triumph Capital Advisors. Triumph Bancorp Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TBK. B. Riley raised Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Triumph Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.88.

Shares of TBK stock opened at $74.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.20. Triumph Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.26 and a 12 month high of $97.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.41. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $97.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.21 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $153,335.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,637,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Todd Ritterbusch sold 4,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $390,006.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,966 shares in the company, valued at $882,543.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,259 shares of company stock worth $2,758,924. 6.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,325.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 26.3% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triumph Bancorp (TBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.