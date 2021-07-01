Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZLNDY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zalando from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Wednesday. HSBC assumed coverage on Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get Zalando alerts:

ZLNDY stock opened at $60.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.27. Zalando has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $62.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.44 and a beta of 1.48.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Zalando had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Zalando will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.