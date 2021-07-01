Zenfuse (ZEFU) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $134,967.00

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Zenfuse has a total market capitalization of $3.10 million and $134,967.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zenfuse has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. One Zenfuse coin can currently be bought for $0.0505 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00054198 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003234 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00018784 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.62 or 0.00693251 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 13,712.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Zenfuse Coin Profile

Zenfuse (CRYPTO:ZEFU) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,390,779 coins. Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io . The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Buying and Selling Zenfuse

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenfuse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zenfuse using one of the exchanges listed above.

