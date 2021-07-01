ZKSwap Market Capitalization Achieves $146.96 Million (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. ZKSwap has a total market cap of $146.96 million and approximately $7.62 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. One ZKSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.74 or 0.00002240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00045369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.45 or 0.00133763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.42 or 0.00169778 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000156 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,380.86 or 1.00451603 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002935 BTC.

ZKSwap Coin Profile

ZKSwap’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

ZKSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZKSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

