Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $406.96.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZM shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.89, for a total transaction of $1,928,863.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,863. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 234,894 shares of company stock valued at $80,580,465. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964,122 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 214.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,276 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,639 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $455,786,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,451,000. 42.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $384.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,687,719. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $230.00 and a 52 week high of $588.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of -1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $334.63.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

