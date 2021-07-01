Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Shares Gap Up to $15.53

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.53, but opened at $16.50. Zynex shares last traded at $17.12, with a volume of 2,480 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on ZYXI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities upgraded Zynex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $599.42 million, a PE ratio of 104.76 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.63 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. Research analysts anticipate that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $113,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,483 shares in the company, valued at $573,050.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $48,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,405.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 5,705.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Zynex by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Zynex by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Zynex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Zynex by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

