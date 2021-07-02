$0.12 EPS Expected for NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NeoGames’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NeoGames.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on NGMS shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Shares of NGMS stock opened at $61.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.41. NeoGames has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $73.54.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,447,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in NeoGames during the fourth quarter worth about $19,945,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in NeoGames during the fourth quarter worth about $380,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in NeoGames during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in NeoGames during the fourth quarter worth about $1,517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.91% of the company’s stock.

About NeoGames

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

