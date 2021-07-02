$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) to report $0.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Select Interior Concepts’ earnings. Select Interior Concepts reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 207.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Select Interior Concepts will report full year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Select Interior Concepts.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Select Interior Concepts had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $137.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.20 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Select Interior Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Select Interior Concepts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

NASDAQ SIC traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.05. 814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,505. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Select Interior Concepts has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $12.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Select Interior Concepts by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 371,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Select Interior Concepts by 875.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 14,238 shares during the period. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Select Interior Concepts during the fourth quarter worth $2,073,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Select Interior Concepts by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 192,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 56,601 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

About Select Interior Concepts

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

