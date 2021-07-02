$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for The Gap’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. The Gap posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 940%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that The Gap will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.97. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Gap.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. The Gap had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company’s revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.51) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Gap from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Gap from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of The Gap from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Gap from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of The Gap in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.79.

In other news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 20,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $660,983.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,266,629.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sheila Peters sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $33,247.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,457.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,045 shares of company stock worth $8,083,472 over the last 90 days. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in The Gap by 2,155.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in The Gap in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in The Gap in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in The Gap in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in The Gap in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. 52.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPS stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.41. 267,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,864,968. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.66. The Gap has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -48.74%.

About The Gap

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

