-$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.45) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.13). MGM Resorts International reported earnings per share of ($1.52) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.12) to ($0.73). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to $0.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MGM Resorts International.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 47.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. The company’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MGM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.80.

MGM stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.34. 187,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,285,312. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.59. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $45.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently -0.25%.

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $411,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,419,174.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $161,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,550 shares in the company, valued at $110,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,536 shares of company stock worth $5,329,869. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,657,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,715,000 after purchasing an additional 284,483 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 242.6% in the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 10,591,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,763,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,254 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,067,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,508,000 after purchasing an additional 238,693 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,891,000. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

