-$0.48 EPS Expected for Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.48) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Relay Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.50). Relay Therapeutics posted earnings of ($6.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 92.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($1.62). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Relay Therapeutics.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02.

Several research firms have recently commented on RLAY. JMP Securities raised their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Relay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.83.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 42,242 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $1,425,667.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,032,551.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,066 shares of company stock valued at $4,490,812 over the last ninety days. 4.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 27.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Relay Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Relay Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Relay Therapeutics by 1,108.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RLAY traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.99. 366,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,969. Relay Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $26.44 and a 52-week high of $64.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.64.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

