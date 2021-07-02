-$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.58) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.54) and the lowest is ($0.65). Eledon Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($2.70) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 78.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($1.07). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.40) to $1.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eledon Pharmaceuticals.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.20).

ELDN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Eledon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELDN traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.68. 25,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,469. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $27.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.90.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $124,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $131,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $156,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $268,000. Institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

