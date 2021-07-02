-$0.88 EPS Expected for Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) to announce ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.79). Atara Biotherapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.14) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.92) to ($3.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.83) to ($3.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Atara Biotherapeutics.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 million.

ATRA has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

In other news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $81,829.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin Yarema acquired 32,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $471,091.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,008.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 176.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,624,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,158,000 after buying an additional 2,315,005 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,642,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 88.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,507,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,010,000 after buying an additional 1,178,208 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 620.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,263,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,207,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,858,000 after purchasing an additional 629,092 shares during the last quarter.

ATRA traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.92. 624,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,981. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.42. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $28.20.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.