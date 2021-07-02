$1.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) to post sales of $1.49 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Brunswick’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.46 billion and the highest is $1.54 billion. Brunswick posted sales of $987.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full-year sales of $5.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.47 billion to $5.63 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $6.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BC. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Brunswick during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BC stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.65. 290,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.00. Brunswick has a one year low of $56.50 and a one year high of $117.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

