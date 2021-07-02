10,000 Shares in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Bought by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. 26.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KC opened at $34.29 on Friday. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $74.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.44.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.78). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie reduced their target price on Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kingsoft Cloud has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

