10,999 Shares in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth about $1,016,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Trinseo by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 603,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,910,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Trinseo in the 1st quarter worth about $15,422,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Trinseo in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSE opened at $58.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.64. Trinseo S.A. has a 52 week low of $20.31 and a 52 week high of $76.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.00 million. Trinseo had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 34.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is 15.61%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet raised Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trinseo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.86.

In other Trinseo news, Director Klynne Johnson sold 2,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $172,385.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total value of $196,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,576 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,046 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trinseo Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

