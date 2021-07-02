11,400 Shares in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Purchased by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000. QS Investors LLC owned about 0.26% of Aptevo Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 241.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics stock opened at $22.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.30. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $60.00.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 301.36% and a negative net margin of 414.61%. Analysts predict that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. will post -7.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APVO. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptevo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital cut their target price on Aptevo Therapeutics from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. Its lead clinical candidate is APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1/1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

