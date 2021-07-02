1,228 Shares in Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cantel Medical by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 856,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,537,000 after buying an additional 20,560 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Cantel Medical by 679.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 464,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,084,000 after purchasing an additional 404,913 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cantel Medical during the fourth quarter worth $2,663,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cantel Medical by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 196,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,492,000 after purchasing an additional 20,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Cantel Medical by 623.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 21,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.

Shares of Cantel Medical stock opened at $80.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.72. Cantel Medical Corp. has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $89.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.84.

In other news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $453,255.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,159 shares in the company, valued at $342,743.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

