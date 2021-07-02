12,445 Shares in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Surevest LLC grew its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 76,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 30.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 135.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $26.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.40. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $26.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 6.56.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.97%.

ILPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

