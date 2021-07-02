1,470 Shares in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Purchased by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 351.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in H.B. Fuller by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the 1st quarter valued at $504,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the 1st quarter worth $644,000. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

In other news, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $313,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,452,717.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $125,843.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,784 shares in the company, valued at $335,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,540,813 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

FUL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Shares of FUL stock opened at $64.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.81. H.B. Fuller has a 1 year low of $41.73 and a 1 year high of $70.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.79.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $827.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.37 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.1675 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.59%.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.