$151.97 Million in Sales Expected for Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) will announce sales of $151.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Oil States International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $156.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $148.40 million. Oil States International posted sales of $146.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full year sales of $612.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $590.00 million to $641.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $738.50 million, with estimates ranging from $698.40 million to $815.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.37 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 14.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. Oil States International’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Oil States International from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Oil States International by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,441,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,693,000 after acquiring an additional 304,879 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Oil States International by 630.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 270,897 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Oil States International by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 344,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 144,194 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Oil States International by 613.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 141,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 121,341 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oil States International in the 1st quarter worth $528,000. 82.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OIS opened at $8.11 on Friday. Oil States International has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $9.49. The stock has a market cap of $496.99 million, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 3.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

