15,600 Shares in GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) Bought by Manatuck Hill Partners LLC

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in GP Strategies by 296.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GP Strategies during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in GP Strategies by 130.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GP Strategies during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in GP Strategies by 75.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GPX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of GP Strategies from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of GP Strategies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of GP Strategies from $15.00 to $17.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.06.

Shares of NYSE GPX traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $16.05. 46,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,903. GP Strategies Co. has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.11. The stock has a market cap of $280.07 million, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.60.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. GP Strategies had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $114.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.66 million. On average, analysts predict that GP Strategies Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company offers workforce transformation services, including organizational performance solutions comprising managed learning services, digital learning strategies and content development, business consulting, and leadership development solutions; and technical performance solutions consisting of technical training and consulting services, enterprise technology adoption, and human capital management implementation services.

