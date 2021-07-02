167,400 Shares in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Acquired by Friess Associates LLC

Friess Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 167,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,981,000. Bonanza Creek Energy accounts for about 2.3% of Friess Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $977,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $4,864,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter.

In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 2,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $140,222.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,166,349.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BCEI. Truist lifted their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Bonanza Creek Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.71.

BCEI stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.73. 5,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,500. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 2.01. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $50.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.97.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $74.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.45 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 10.72%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

