16,804 Shares in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CALM. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 82,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 9,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 6.5% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

NASDAQ:CALM opened at $35.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.80. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of -0.16. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.64 and a 1-year high of $46.66.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $359.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.70 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 4.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CALM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.