19,827 Shares in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Purchased by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Itron in the 1st quarter worth about $5,266,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Itron during the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 53.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 956,152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,765,000 after purchasing an additional 334,435 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 67.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Itron during the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Itron from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.78.

In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 486 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total value of $42,257.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,411,048.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 574 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $51,505.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,602.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,641 shares of company stock worth $537,453. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

ITRI opened at $100.87 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.49 and a fifty-two week high of $122.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -74.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $519.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

