200,180 Shares in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Purchased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 200,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 128,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 3.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

In other news, Director Marc J. Shapiro bought 6,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $130,582.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,102 shares in the company, valued at $665,582.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph W. Evans sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $481,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 309,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,929,821.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,229 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,867 in the last three months. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CADE opened at $21.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.98. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.87. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.36. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 30.35%. The company had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Cadence Bancorporation’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.08%.

CADE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.