$21.19 Million in Sales Expected for FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) will announce sales of $21.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.20 million to $23.90 million. FuelCell Energy reported sales of $18.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full year sales of $73.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $60.10 million to $77.49 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $114.35 million, with estimates ranging from $88.10 million to $131.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FuelCell Energy.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 153.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

FCEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.40.

FuelCell Energy stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.89 and a beta of 5.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. FuelCell Energy has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $29.44.

In other FuelCell Energy news, Director John Christopher Groobey sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $200,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,336.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $107,680.00. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCEL. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 33.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

