2,166 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Bought by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,166 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $1,096,543,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $518,140,000 after buying an additional 1,853,260 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $146,573,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $223,426,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 988.2% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,749,930 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $151,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,123 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. ICAP boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.58.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $137.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.78. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $126.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $639,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 460,355 shares of company stock valued at $64,402,150. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

