21,950 Shares in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Bought by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 21,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in National Vision in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision during the first quarter worth $137,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision during the first quarter worth $143,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 588.8% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision during the fourth quarter worth $210,000.

Shares of EYE opened at $51.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 53.27, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.74. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.10 and a 1 year high of $53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.63.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. National Vision had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $7,756,734.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,831 shares in the company, valued at $18,415,709.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $164,395.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,651 shares in the company, valued at $133,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

EYE has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of National Vision from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Vision currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

