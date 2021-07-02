21Vianet Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:VNET)

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 1,563 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,691% compared to the average volume of 56 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNET. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 1st quarter valued at $275,669,000. Cederberg Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 1st quarter worth about $233,870,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 1,158.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,328,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,808,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $122,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 1,058.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,219,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VNET traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.52. 31,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,167,708. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.23. 21Vianet Group has a twelve month low of $19.54 and a twelve month high of $44.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 59.54% and a negative return on equity of 49.77%. On average, analysts expect that 21Vianet Group will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 21Vianet Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

