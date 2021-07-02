22,015 Shares in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.05% of Ares Commercial Real Estate at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 296,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 524,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after acquiring an additional 50,081 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 709,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,736,000 after purchasing an additional 150,010 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 133,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 33,875 shares in the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACRE opened at $14.96 on Friday. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $703.13 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.26.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 66.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. As a group, analysts predict that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

