$245.95 Million in Sales Expected for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) to report sales of $245.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $237.19 million and the highest is $250.67 million. Moelis & Company posted sales of $159.94 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $976.75 million to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Moelis & Company.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 56.19%. The business had revenue of $263.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Moelis & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 10,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $596,980.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,851 shares of company stock valued at $5,154,664. 17.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,796,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $263,241,000 after buying an additional 143,216 shares during the period. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.6% in the first quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,019,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,835,000 after buying an additional 31,899 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,984,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $92,819,000 after acquiring an additional 16,008 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 22.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,667,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $91,511,000 after acquiring an additional 302,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 123.2% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,358,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $74,539,000 after acquiring an additional 749,830 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MC traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.29. The company had a trading volume of 7,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,113. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.23. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $28.28 and a twelve month high of $59.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.60%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

