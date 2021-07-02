250,000 Shares in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU) Bought by Spring Creek Capital LLC

Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,480,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of DHB Capital during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in DHB Capital during the first quarter worth $154,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in DHB Capital during the first quarter valued at about $172,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHB Capital in the first quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DHB Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000.

Shares of DHBCU stock remained flat at $$10.00 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 23,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,470. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99. DHB Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $10.15.

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

