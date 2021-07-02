$26.86 Million in Sales Expected for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) will announce $26.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.94 million to $31.67 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics posted sales of $33.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $128.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $102.79 million to $172.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $215.20 million, with estimates ranging from $166.68 million to $284.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.06). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 177.34% and a negative return on equity of 357.73%. The company had revenue of $23.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KPTI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 27th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Karyopharm Therapeutics stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.51. The company had a trading volume of 42,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,266. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $20.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.12.

In other news, EVP Jatin Shah bought 23,250 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.60 per share, with a total value of $199,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Garen G. Bohlin bought 4,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $31,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 54.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $118,000. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

