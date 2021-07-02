$29.20 Million in Sales Expected for Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) will post $29.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.40 million and the lowest is $29.00 million. Luna Innovations posted sales of $18.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luna Innovations will report full year sales of $123.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $123.28 million to $124.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $139.48 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Luna Innovations.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.41 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LUNA. Zacks Investment Research cut Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley increased their price target on Luna Innovations from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Luna Innovations in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Luna Innovations in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Luna Innovations by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Luna Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Luna Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUNA opened at $10.85 on Friday. Luna Innovations has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The company has a market cap of $340.90 million, a PE ratio of 83.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.83.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

