35,008 Shares in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 35,008 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costamare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Costamare by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,705,820 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,404,000 after acquiring an additional 98,080 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costamare by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 584,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 272,091 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Costamare by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,223,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,130,000 after acquiring an additional 28,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costamare in the 4th quarter worth about $949,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

CMRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.38.

Shares of CMRE opened at $11.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. Costamare Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $12.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.06.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The shipping company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Costamare had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 11.82%. Research analysts expect that Costamare Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Costamare

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of June 14, 2021, it had a fleet of 81 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 581,000 twenty foot equivalent units and 16 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 932,000 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

