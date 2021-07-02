$36.96 Million in Sales Expected for Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) will announce sales of $36.96 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Greenlane’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $36.51 million to $37.40 million. Greenlane reported sales of $32.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full-year sales of $156.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $155.93 million to $156.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $205.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Greenlane.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $34.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.02 million. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GNLN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Greenlane from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

NASDAQ:GNLN traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $4.38. The stock had a trading volume of 460,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,173. The firm has a market cap of $392.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.00. Greenlane has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $8.73.

In other news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,868 shares in the company, valued at $459,685.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 37,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $139,030.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,689.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,033 shares of company stock worth $726,527. Company insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Greenlane during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Greenlane by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Greenlane by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Greenlane in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc sells cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and South America. The company provides vaporizers, liquid nicotine, storage solutions, pipes, apparel lines, and consumption accessories, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

