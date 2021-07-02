370,700 Shares in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Purchased by Yale University

Yale University acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 370,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,286,000. iShares MSCI China ETF comprises approximately 65.5% of Yale University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 244,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,150,000 after purchasing an additional 57,723 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 34,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 591,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,901,000 after purchasing an additional 183,260 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MCHI traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.38. 112,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,583,758. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12-month low of $67.74 and a 12-month high of $97.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.16.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

