$373.91 Million in Sales Expected for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) will post $373.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $364.10 million and the highest is $391.47 million. Encore Capital Group reported sales of $426.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full-year sales of $1.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Encore Capital Group.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $416.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.63 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 29.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encore Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

NASDAQ:ECPG traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,100. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.61. Encore Capital Group has a twelve month low of $29.21 and a twelve month high of $49.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.98.

In other Encore Capital Group news, Director Laura Olle sold 958 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $45,639.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,047.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 5,000 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECPG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encore Capital Group (ECPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.