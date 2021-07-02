3,829 Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Acquired by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,829 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in General Motors by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,504,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,103,633,000 after acquiring an additional 15,046,943 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $597,509,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,030,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in General Motors by 1,112.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,798,363 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $160,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,488 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,031,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors stock opened at $59.11 on Friday. General Motors has a 52-week low of $23.33 and a 52-week high of $64.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on GM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.62.

In other General Motors news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,816,453.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $3,721,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,202,489.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 275,975 shares of company stock worth $17,317,617. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.