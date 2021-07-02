3,995 Shares in Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Cantel Medical by 149.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cantel Medical during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Cantel Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Cantel Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Cantel Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $453,255.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,743.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CMD opened at $80.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.28, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Cantel Medical Corp. has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $89.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

Cantel Medical Company Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

