3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Shares of TGOPF opened at $16.64 on Friday. 3i Group has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $18.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.43.
About 3i Group
