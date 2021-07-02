$4.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) will post $4.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tenneco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.45 billion. Tenneco posted sales of $2.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full year sales of $18.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.79 billion to $18.49 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $18.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.73 billion to $19.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tenneco.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a positive return on equity of 50.55%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

TEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tenneco from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Tenneco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

TEN stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.70. The stock had a trading volume of 772,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,320. Tenneco has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.60.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 186,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $2,008,400.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 63,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $684,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,219,952 shares of company stock valued at $37,253,115. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tenneco in the 4th quarter worth $121,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Tenneco by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 21,635 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Tenneco in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Tenneco in the 1st quarter worth $480,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Tenneco in the 1st quarter worth $627,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

